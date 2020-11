President Donald Trump’s campaign announced that Eric Trump will travel to Waterford to host a Make America Great Again event on November 1st.

Eric Trump will make an appearance at Mound Grove Golf & Recreation, located at 10760 Donation Road in Waterford.

The event is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. with doors opening at 2:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the event and get tickets by clicking here.