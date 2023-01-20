An Erie attorney is kicking off his campaign season with an announcement he is running for judge.

Eric Mikovch said the courtroom has always been his passion, and throughout the 29 years he has practiced law in Erie County, he has had great respect for those that serve on the bench.

Mikovch is running to be a Judge for the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. He said he believes the qualities that makes a judge is someone that has the right temperament, consistency, and having the ability to understand and apply the law correctly.

He said his campaign will involve grassroots efforts in Erie County.

“My goal is to reach out and meet as many people as I possibly can in Erie County, give the voters of Erie County the chance to meet me and ask me about my experience and my background being an attorney. If I have the ability to do that and meet them door-to-door, then I’ve done everything I can to prepare myself for this election,” said Eric Mikovch, attorney for the Quinn Law Firm.

Mikovch said he will work very hard until the primary on May 16.