Erie businessman serves on transition team for newly elected State Treasurer

Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity has announced the 61 members of her state treasurer transition committee.

Roger Richards, Founder and President of Richards & Associates P.C. in Erie, will serve on her transition committee.

Other members of the committee include Rep. GT Thompson, Christine Toretti, Dr. Bashar W. Hanna and Calvin Tucker who will serve as honorary chairs of the transition team. Mike DeVanney will serve as chair and Joel Jukus will serve as executive director.

Below is a full list of all 61 members of the committee: