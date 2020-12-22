Erie businessman serves on transition team for newly elected State Treasurer

Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity has announced the 61 members of her state treasurer transition committee.
Roger Richards, Founder and President of Richards & Associates P.C. in Erie, will serve on her transition committee.
Other members of the committee include Rep. GT Thompson, Christine Toretti, Dr. Bashar W. Hanna and Calvin Tucker who will serve as honorary chairs of the transition team. Mike DeVanney will serve as chair and Joel Jukus will serve as executive director.
Below is a full list of all 61 members of the committee:
- Hugh Allen, Chief of Staff, Treasurer Joe Torsella
- Robert Asher, Co-Chairman, Board of Asher’s Chocolates
- David Ball, Chairman, Peters Township Council
- David Barensfeld, CEO, Ellwood Group Inc.
- Don Beishel, Jr. Host, Conservative Voice Radio
- Mary Barket, Republican State Committee Member
- Jeff Bartos, President, ESB Holdings
- G. Andrew Bonnewell, Senior Corporate Counsel, Federated Investors
- Mike Bukaj, Pike County Republican Committee
- Louis Capozzi, Esq., President and CEO, Capozzi Adler, P.C.
- Barry Casper, Owner, Barry Casper Insurance Agency, LLC
- Ted Christian, Director, Duane Morris Government Strategies LLC
- Bernadette Comfort, Vice Chair, PA GOP
- Teddy Daniels, Former candidate for Congress
- Samuel DeMarco III, At-Large Representative, Allegheny Council
- Sam Denisco, Vice President, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
- Hon. Gordon Denlinger, State Director, NFIB
- Pasquale T. Deon, President, Progressive Management, Inc.
- Mike DeVanney, Partner, ColdSpark
- Mary Lou Doyle, Communications Specialist
- John Eckenrode, Vice President, PA State Corrections Officers Association
- Bryant J. Glick, Councilman, New Holland Borough
- Jonathan Goodrum, Jr. President, Basic Carbide Corporation
- Jack Gombach, Council President, West Reading Borough Council
- Dr. Davis Haire, Wyoming County Republican Committee
- Kevin Hall, Esq., Shareholder, Tucker Arensber Attorneys
- Bashar W. Hanna, Ph.D., President, Bloomsburg University
- Heather S. Heidelbaugh, Esq., Partner, Leech Tishman
- Commissioner Benjamin Kafferlin, Chairman, Warren County Board of Commissioners
- Hon. Fred Keller, United States Representative (PA-12)
- David M. Kennedy, President, PA State Troopers Association
- Deb King, Bradford County Chair, Garrity for PA
- Jackie Kulback, Chief Financial Officer, Gautier Steel, Ltd.
- Mary Ann Meloy, President, Meloy and Associates
- Blake C. Marles, Esq., Partner, Stevens & Lee
- Jon Marietta, Host, WMBS Radio
- Hon. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania State Senator, 33rd District
- Rebecca Mastriano, Chaplain
- Don McClure, Chairman, Perry County Republican Committee
- Dwayne McDavitt, Bikers for Trump Pennsylvania
- John C. Oliver, III, Former Secretary, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- Heidi Palmer-Villella, Campaign Manager, Garrity for PA
- Paul Panepinto, Judge (Ret.), Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas
- David Patti, Director of Communications and Marketing, Customers Bank
- Hon. Tina Pickett, Pennsylvania State Representative, 110th District
- Hon. Kathy Rapp, Pennsylvania State Representative, 65th District
- Andrew Reilly, Esq., Pennsylvania National Committeeman, RNC
- Roger Richards, Esq., Founder and President, Richards & Associates P.C.
- Dennis Roddy, Senior Advisor, ColdSpark
- Hon. Greg Rothman, Pennsylvania State Representative, 87th District
- Hon. Frank Ryan, Pennsylvania State Representative, 101st District
- Lynne Ryan, Member, Republican State Committee, Lawrence County
- Marguerite Shaner, President, Bradford County Council of Republican Women
- Carol Sides, Member, Republican State Committee, Lycoming County
- Lance Stange, Jr., Northeast Caucus Chair, PA GOP
- Dick Stewart, Esq., Shareholder, Johnson Duffie
- David N. Taylor, President & CEO, Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association
- Hon. Glenn “GT” Thompson, United States Representative (PA-15)
- Hon. Pat Toomey, U.S. Senator
- Christine Toretti, Pennsylvania National Committeewoman, RNC
- Calvin R. Tucker, Deputy Chairman, PA GOP
- David Vine, Vice President, MolyTronix, LLC
- Michael Volkov, Esq., Principal, The Volkov Law Group
- Hon. Scott Wagner, Former Pennsylvania State Senator, 28th District
- Hon. Judy Ward, Pennsylvania State Senator, 30th District
- Jim Worthington, CEO, Newtown Athletic Club