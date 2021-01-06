Erie City Council appoints new president

Erie City Council has appointed a new president.

Ed Brzezinski will now take the seat after council voted four to three in favor of him. This vote causing some debate not only with council, but with the citizens to be heard.

Several residents speaking out during citizens to be heard, casting their disappointment with council’s vote.

The newly elected president said he wants people to speak out to hear their opinion and understands people are going to disagree. But, in order to move the city forward, there needs to be unity among council members.

City council voted unanimously to appoint Michael Keys as vice president.