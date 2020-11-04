Erie City Council beginning to look over proposed 2021 budget

Erie City Council is beginning to look over the proposed 2021 budget.

There is not an increase in taxes in the proposed budget. According to council, the concern over this budget falls under the proposed garbage and sewer rate increases.

The city says this would raise prices for the average resident about $10 in garbage and $8 in sewer per year.

“We honestly believe that there is somewhere in that budget where we should be able to work something out to offset that. I just believe there’s something we can do to offset those two increases,” said Jim Winarski, president, Erie City Council.

Other concerns from council comes from what the city plans to do with the money that came in from the Water Works deal.

Erie City Council has until December 31st to pass the budget.