In the race for Erie City Council, the entire field is Democrats. We begin with the four year terms.

The candidates with the top three votes will win the nominations. But with no competition on the November ballot, the race is likely being decided tonight.

There’s also a two year Erie City Council seat on the ballot, the job given up by Liz Allen earlier this year. Again, there are no Republicans, so the race is probably over tonight.

We spoke with several candidates about why they ran and their plans moving forward.