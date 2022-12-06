The Erie County Board of Elections has recertified election results for Summit Township after discovering 485 additional votes.

Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski said that the 485 additional votes were not counted due to human error and their discovery did not swing any races.

The Erie County Board of Elections is making official its election results once again.

A total of 485 votes were found on a memory card for Summit Twp.’s District Two precinct after follow-up safeguards spotted the issue. At this point, the Chairwoman of the Board of Elections said recertification is just a formality.

Election integrity is a hot topic issue for many with some coming to the meeting to show their concern.

However, the Chairwoman of the Board of Elections is pleased with how the situation was addressed with the public.

“I personally would rather deal with somebody that looks at what they’ve done, and if there is a mistake, they find that mistake number one, but that secondly they admit the mistake and make the corrections and then they take steps to make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” said Mary Rennie, Chair of Erie County Elections Board.

Rennie reinforces her support of election integrity by saying that the situation has been an affirmation of the checks and balance process during elections. The mistake was caught by internal audits, but Rennie said there are more prospects on the horizon for improving results.

County council has budgeted to add new technology, including electronic poll books which Rennie said may be utilized in the next election.

Erie County Clerk, Julie Slomski said that they’re working on implementing new safeguards to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

“Our safeguards are in place for a reason. There was no malice, no ill intent, we have safeguards. We caught this internally and that’s the most important thing,” said Slomski.

She continued, “and because of what happened, we are going to throw additional safeguards in place that were recommended by the board of elections. Even just a compartment holding on to the memory cards that are coming in and just different steps there, and one more checklist we’re also going to have.”

The election board members will sign off on the new changes and then it gets forwarded to the Department of State, who Rennie said is fully aware of Erie County’s situation.