Court paperwork has surfaced showing democratic county council candidate from district five, Chris Drexel, was arrested and charged 33 years ago with prostitution.

Drexel confirmed with us over the phone what court paperwork described.

He was charged in Miami-Dade County in Florida in 1990, he was 18 at the time of the arrest. Drexel’s opponent, Brian Shank, uncovered the paperwork and released it to the public.

“I know we’re all human and I know we all make mistakes, but my mistakes have never ended up as an arrest. And we’ve all made mistakes and haven’t ended in an arrest,” said Brian Shank, (R) Erie County Council candidate, district 5. “It tells me a lot about your character. If that’s the type of person you are and we really should consider that at election time.”

Drexel released a statement on his prior arrest resurfacing saying:

“When I was a teenager, my friends and I made a stupid decision that I’m not very proud of, but I am proud of the decisions I have made in the thirty three years since — like deciding to settle and raise my family here in Erie and running to serve my community.”