Erie County moves another step closer to officially putting the 2023 election in the books.

The elections office released new totals Friday, the biggest change is the number of mail-in ballots with 18,390 reported on election day.

The final number including provisional ballots, military ballots and all mail-in ballots is now 19,138.

14,328 Democratic mail-in ballots and 3,602 republican mail-in ballots received. There was no significant change reported in any of the totals in any of the individual races on the Erie County ballot.