Erie community react to President Trump’s upcoming visit to Erie

President Donald Trump is coming to Erie.

According to the Trump campaign, the President will visit Erie this coming Tuesday, October 20th.

The President is expected to stop in Erie as part of his Make America Great Again rallies.

He will hold a 7:00 p.m. rally at the Erie International Airport.

You do need tickets for the event and you can get your tickets to President Trump’s rally by clicking here.

“Exciting, chaotic, thrilling, demanding,” said Verel Salmon, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee. Salmon said the President’s visit could be an influential moment of his campaign.

“It’ll be a real rally for Erie. I think the President understands Erie’s central significance in this national campaign.” Salmon said.

One local Trump supporter says he witnessed President Trump’s visit and looks forward to his visit next week.

“It’s a swing area of the country, so him and Biden, they’re going to hit here and snag every vote they can.” said Chuck Heron.

Senator Dan Laughlin says some members of the community are eager to hear what President Trump has to say.

“Erie County is going to be the focal point of the entire country’s race, so I’m not surprised at all that he’s making an in-person visit, and we will see what he has to say.” Sen. Laughlin said.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive and speak at the Erie International Airport next Tuesday evening.