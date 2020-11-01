Erie Count Clerk of Elections Department announces polling place change for Millcreek Township District 2

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Erie County Elections Department has been forced to make an emergency polling place change for Millcreek Township District 2 residents, who previously voted at Kearsarge Fire Hall.

Their new voting location is the Church of Christ, 2317 West Grandview Boulevard, Erie PA 16506.

The new voting place is just 1.1 miles away from the fire hall; travel north on West Street, turn left on West Grandview, travel three quarters of a mile. The Church of Christ is on your left on the south side of Grandview.

Election Board Member Kimberly Clear who represents Millcreek Township, praised the parish for their willingness to help voters.

“Pastor Gale Thornton and the Elders Church of Christ did not hesitate to offer their building. Their graciousness and willingness to serve their community in this way is so affirming. All of us on the Board of Elections grateful this situation has been solved,” said Kimberly Clear, Election Board Member who represents Millcreek Township.

The Election Department is posting signs at the fire hall, directing voters to Church of Christ.

Erie County emergency Management is pitching in by providing a lighted sign as a visual que to voters.

The Church of Christ hosted voting previously, when the fire hall was under renovation. Voting will be in the foyer; the Church is ADA accessible and has generous parking.