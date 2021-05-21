Erie County Board of Elections continues to count Primary Election ballots

Primary Election ballots continue to be counted. The election will not be certified until early next week.

The Erie County Board of Elections is still counting write-in ballots.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Douglas Smith says the provisional ballots have been counted and they will finish with the write-ins sometime next week.

Chairwoman for the Erie County Board of Elections Mary Rennie says the votes must be certified by June 17th.

Rennie says the county will conduct a risk-limiting audit in order for the Primary Election votes to be certified.

