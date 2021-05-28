The Erie County Board of Elections continues to count write-in votes for the 2021 Primary Election.

Although the unofficial results were posted on the county website yesterday, the board of elections says another update will occur this afternoon or Tuesday.

The Elections Department reports it continues to adjudicate 5,000 write-ins, over votes and extraneously marked ballots in Borough and Township races. Erie, like many counties in Pennsylvania, is wading through an extremely large number of write-in votes, which must be finished to finalize unofficial results.

Voters submitted 14,818 write-in votes at the polls and via mail in ballot. The board of elections explains that local primaries traditionally feature high numbers of write-ins, due in part to vacant positions on the ballots in municipalities and the election of Judges and Inspectors of Election.