Erie County Board of Elections gears up for Election Day

The Erie County Board of Elections is gearing up for Election Day, emphasizing registered voters should head to the polls on November 2nd.

For the first time in eight years, voters will elect a new Erie county executive.

Other elections include the Erie county sheriff race, and county and city council elections.

The Erie county clerk of elections said that the ballots and voting machines have been tested and are ready for election day tomorrow.

Poll workers have gone through the necessary training, however there attendance on Election Day is still uncertain.

He said that last week several poll workers dropped out after getting sick.

However, county employees and volunteers are doing what they can to make sure they are prepared for Election Day.

“As complete or full staff as possible. It’s one of those things that unfortunately right up to Election Day and we’re hopeful that we don’t get judges and so forth dropping out at the last at this late time,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

