Erie County Board of Elections to hold emergency meeting after judge’s ruling

The Erie County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting set for after a judge’s ruling to allow two candidates on the primary ballot.

Judge Dan Brabender ruled in favor of Buzz Andrezeski remaining on the ballot for Clerk of Records despite only gathering 88 signatures.

The required amount is 250, but Andrezeski claimed that the pandemic prevented him from getting the correct amount.

The Board of Elections initially rejected Andrezeski and another candidate from the ballot for not having 250 signatures by the deadline.

The meeting begins at noon and will be held on Zoom.