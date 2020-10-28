Erie County Board of Elections offer Election Day preparation tips

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot has come and gone for Erie County residents, but you can still go and vote on Election Day even if you applied for a mail-in ballot.

Here are some tips that you can take before heading out to the polls.

The cutoff ended for a mail-in ballots, but if you haven’t mailed in your ballot, or you are worried your vote might not make it in time.

You can still head to the polls on Election Day, but there’s some information that you need to bring as well.

The voting for the presidential election is well underway. Mail-in ballots are returning in huge numbers.

If you have a mail-in ballot however and you want to head to the polls in person on Election Day, you can.

“You can vote provisionally and say they did not have time to get time to get their ballot in the mail or to the courthouse,” said Carl Anderson III, Erie County Councilman.

You must bring your mail-in ballot or your voting precinct. This way you can ensure your vote is cast and counted.

“To make sure they’re vote is not challenged in any way if they have to come to the polls to bring that ballot with them and surrender it,” said Anderson.

If your ballot is received in the mail before November 6th and post marked by the 3rd, the mail-in ballot will supersede the provisional ballot.

Board members added that this election could be historical even as close to home in Erie County.

“One of the most important elections, Erie County is under a microscope. We are being watched all over the world, especially around the United States. This election maybe decided because of Erie County, Pennsylvania,” said Kim Clear, Erie County Councilwoman.

This comes after Erie County went red back in 2016.

Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made campaign stops here in Erie this year.

Councilman Anderson added that 55% of Erie County residents are expected to vote in person.

Historically more than 200,000 residents in the county are registered to vote.