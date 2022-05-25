Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State announced Wednesday that the Senate race between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick will go to a recount.

This comes as Oz leads the race by a slim 902 votes.

Meanwhile, the Erie County Board of Elections on Wednesday reviewed 14 challenged ballots from the Primary Election.

Members of the public joined the board via Zoom to give a statement on their provisional ballot in hopes of their vote counting towards the overall total.

The board voted unanimously to accept all 14 votes being reviewed due to lack of signatures or filling out the wrong municipality.

Each county is to begin the recount by June 1.

“The next steps, again, as the McCormick campaign has indicated they still believe in their challenge, same as the Oz campaign. So we will make sure we have those stored and sequestered there, and wait to hear what we’re doing in the next steps,” said Julie Slomski, County Clerk, Erie County Courthouse.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The county clerk said that the problems with the ballots being challenged happened accidentally.