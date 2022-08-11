Concerns remain today among some voters over the security of American elections, so what can we do locally to secure the system and put people’s minds at ease?

Members approved several grants that will provide election officials with money to help secure elections.

Election security has been at the head of conversations for primary and general elections over the past several years.

To help squash doubts and make the process more efficient, they’re looking to receive funding from the state known as Act 88.

“Most importantly though, Act 88 funding, that was passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly and approved by Governor Wolf. We have a chance for about $900 thousand coming into here in the county to focus on the election integrity side of the election process,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk.

They plan on doing so by implementing a camera system in their ballot counting rooms with cameras focused exclusively on the ballot box, as well as the holding tank for non-processed ballots. The grant for this system is worth over $22 thousand.

They also hope to purchase what are called “ballot extractors”, which will help speed up the process and get results sooner all while maintaining the integrity of the counting process.

Election officials are excited about a grant that could improve the general election.

Erie County had its first recount in several years during the Republican Primary Election this past spring, but election officials insist that elections are extremely secure here in Erie.

“The ballot extractors can actually open up 500 to 700 ballots per hour. My hope is to get our election results quicker. In my opinion, the machine is probably more accurate than a person. There’s no human error attached to the machine,” said Tonia Fernandez, election supervisor.

With these grants approved, Erie County residents can expect to see faster results in this fall’s general election.