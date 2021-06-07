Erie County Board of Elections to soon certify May primary election results

Primary election results will soon be certified during an Erie County Board of Elections meeting.

The Erie County Board of Elections have been counting and double-checking ballots from the primary election.

Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says today is the last day of the risk limiting audit, which is conducted by the county and a team of state officials.

Smith says the process is designed to help voters gain trust in election results. After the audit, the primary election can be certified.

“The Board of Elections will be given all those figures along with a report on various aspects of the election and we’ll ask them to certify the results. We feel very confident in where we’ve ended up and we believe that voters should feel the same.” Smith said.

The Erie County Board of Elections will meet via Zoom on Tuesday at noon.