Erie County canvassers continue to count write-in ballots on November 8th ahead of Tuesday’s submission of the unofficial vote count to the state.

According to Doug Smith, Erie County’s Clerk of Elections, Erie County is legally obligated to submit its unofficial returns by 5 p.m. on November 9th.

Official results are due one week later on November 16th for state certification.

However, with the statewide race for the judge of commonwealth court too close to call, an automatic statewide recount could be triggered.

That in turn would push back the official certification for that race. A recount decision will be made by 5 p.m. on November 11th.

