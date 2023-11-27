Erie County certified the results from the 2023 general election Monday afternoon at the county courthouse.

Following the election, the elections office spent weeks going through and reconciling the votes for each polling location.

The county director of elections said feedback on new technology used at the polls has been positive. The biggest change being the use of electronic poll books.

“We started in the primary. We had them at 24 polls, but in the November 7th election, we had them at all 149 polls. So that’s really helped the integrity of the election because we’ve been able to record that voter history and make sure that the number of people that were recorded on the poll pad is the number of ballots that were cast at each poll,” said Tonia Fernandez, Erie County Director of Elections.

Fernandez said in this election, voter turnout was nearly 36 percent.

Before mail-in ballots were introduced, the number typically seen for this type of election had been around 20 percent.