Erie County Clerk of Elections advises voters on proper use of mail-in ballots

If you are planning to use a mail-in ballot, you will want to make sure that you follow all of the instructions.

You will first want to watch out for what is called the “naked ballot.” The naked ballot is when a ballot is returned without being sealed properly.

The ballot must be sealed in a secrecy envelope and an outer envelope which is all sent to you.

If one of the three are missing, you run the chance of your ballot being voided.

“It’s important to note you have to sign the back of the return envelope. That is how your vote is verified, not what you voted, but you are a registered voter. You are who you say you are,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

Smith added that during this new election, voters who applied for a mail-in ballot can still vote in-person. You must bring the ballot with you to your precinct.