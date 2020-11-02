Erie County Clerk of Elections Office on track with mail-in ballots

The Erie County Clerk of Elections Office is on track with mail-in ballots.

47,000 of the 58,000 mail-in ballots have been returned to the office. Mail-in ballots will start to be counted tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

The office plans on having majority of the ballots counted by Friday. If you are voting by mail it is highly encouraged to get the ballot in the mail and post marked by the end of the day Tuesday.

“There is some litigation going on about the Supreme Courts ruling on an extension. I would say get your ballot in tomorrow before 8, drop it in our drop box, avoid that whole situation,” said Tonia Fernandez, Erie County Elections Supervisor.

The voter registration office will stay open until 6 p.m. Monday.

If you applied for a mail-in ballot and still have not received it you can stop by the office and they will print you one.