Erie County Clerk of Elections Office provides update on mail-in ballots

The Erie County Clerk of Elections Office is on track with mail-in ballots where 47,000 of the 58,000 have been returned to the office.

Mail-in ballots will start to be counted on November 3rd at 7 a.m. The office plans on having a majority of the ballots counted by Friday.

If you are voting by mail, it’s highly encouraged to get the ballot in the mail and post marked by the end of the day on November 3rd.

“There is some litigation going on about the supreme courts ruling on an extension. I would say get your ballot in tomorrow before 8:00, drop it in our drop box avoid that whole situation,” said Tonia Fernandez, Erie County Elections Supervisor.

The voter registration office will stay open tonight until 6 p.m.

If you applied for a mail-in ballot and still have not received it, you can stop by the office and they will print one off which you can fill out on the spot.