Erie County Clerk of Elections provides update on mail-in ballots

The Erie County clerk of Elections said that mail-in ballots have started to not only be sent out, but are also making their way back to the courthouse.

As of this morning, nearly 21,000 mail-in ballots have been sent out with 164 returned.

The clerk of elections urged residents to be patient if they have not yet received a mail-in ballot.

The clerk of elections also added that you should receive it within the next ten days.

“Things are finally getting into a groove. Hopefully some of the concerns that people have had for several months now will dissipate,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

