Erie County clerk of elections speaks out about voter turnout and mail in ballots for the primary election

While Primary Election Day is usually never as busy as the general election, many voters are heading to the polls in Erie County today.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith said that about 16,000 mail in ballots were sent out to voters.

This could represent a large portion of voters participating in this election.

Smith said that the increase of voters we saw in the general election could mean that more voters will be heading to the polls this primary.

“Primaries where candidates are selected to run in the Fall. These are your candidates for your party and if you want to have somebody that represents your values then get out there and make that selection,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.