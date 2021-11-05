Erie County Community College president weighs in on working with the new County Executive-Elect

With the County Executive-Elect set to take office in January, some are wondering about the future of the Erie County Community College.

The president of the Erie County Community College, Dr. Christopher Gray, says he has met with Brenton Davis several times. Gray says he and other community college representatives understand Brenton Davis’ vision for the county.

Current County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has shown her support for the college. Gray says he is confident in the developing relationship with the County Executive-Elect.

“We are committed to working with county government. The county council has been a huge supporter of the college, the current County Executive, Mrs. Dahlkemper, has been a champion for the college. And Brenton is committed to the college; he understands that we are part of a solution to the economic fiber. So, I look forward to working and seeing how that relationship develops,” said Dr. Christopher Gray, founding president, Erie County Community College.

Gray says the Community College also features some new faces on their staff, hiring Lamont Higginbottom as the director of diversity and equity.

