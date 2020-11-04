Erie County continues to count ballots

Correction: The article originally stated the county has 20,000 registered voters. It has been corrected to read the county has 201,000 registered voters.

With 77% of the votes counted, Erie County appears to once again to have thrown its support behind the incumbent President Donald Trump.

Having said that, the final tally has yet to be determined as thousands of mail-in ballots remain to be counted.

Samiar Nefzi was live from the Erie County Courthouse this afternoon where the counting continues.

The Election Board Chairman Carl Anderson saying voter turn out was up 70% compared to the last presidential election in 2016.

Currently, the county has 201,000 registered voters. Anderson attributing the turnout to the high profile presidential election, adding council hopes this will be a pattern that continues with local elections as well.