Erie County continues to count write in ballots from primary election

Erie County is continuing to count write in ballots from the primary election.

According to the county there were nearly 29,000 mail in ballots. Currently there are just under 19,000 of those ballots that were counted.

The county explained that they’re expecting to finish counting all of these ballots by the end of the day on Tuesday which marks the deadline extension.

“We are learning things for the fall and we are making sure we meticulously go through everything. So once the election is done it would have been fair and all votes counted. Voters can be assured their vote counts in Erie County,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of the Erie County Election Board.

Candidate Julie Slomski is currently leading in the race for State Senator of the 49th District Democratic Nominee.