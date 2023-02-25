Erie County Council Chairman Brian Shank has announced his candidacy to be re-elected to county council.

He said he is looking to be re-elected to represent the Fifth District that makes up Harborcreek, Summit, Greene, and North East Townships.

Shank said now that his candidacy is officially announced – he has already talked with Chairman Bayle and resigned from the Erie County Board of Elections.

The chairman recalled recent projects that he is proud of during his time with county council.

“I can actually stand before you today and say we helped create resolve and I’m so proud that we literally just voted on Neptune the other day, and these are projects that will change Erie and Erie County for our history,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council Chairman.

Shank also said another accomplishment he is proud of is working with county council during the pandemic to help Erie residents.