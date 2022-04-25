With the primary election just around the corner, Erie County is dealing with an issue with the ballot.

This issue may end up costing tax payers more money.

It’s an estimated amount of $50,000 for the error that county officials are hoping the state will reimburse.

Erie County Council held an emergency meeting on Monday to address an error on the ballots and to certify the correct ones.

The problem was that one of the candidates names was in the incorrect order on the ballot.

By the time the county discovered this error the printing company had already made the ballots. Luckily however, none were sent out.

“The state really dropped the ball on this. You know we just kind of send the information to the printers that they gave us, all the names were on the ballots. It’s just the order that was in question,” said Brian Shank, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Chairman Brian Shank said that this was a costly error on the ballot and hopes that the state will reimburse the county for the mistake.

“We are hearing numbers in the $50,000 mark. That’s a big whoopsie,” said Shank.

It is an expensive price to pay because of the cost of printing and have to reprint.

Because they were able to catch this error early on, there will be no delay with people receiving their ballots.

“We are still on track you know for ballots to be sent out and for absentee ballots process,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk.

To continue making sure everything is ready for the primary election, County Clerk Julie Slomski said that there will be a logic and ethic testing on the voting machine.

“The integrity of the election is first and foremost making sure everything is correct for those mail in ballots and for Election Day,” said Slomski.

Shank said that the county solicitor is looking into seeing if it is possible for the state to reimburse the county.

The primary election will be on May 17th which is the final day to vote.