Erie County Council has multiple seats up for grabs this year.

In the 4th District, four candidates on the Democratic side are vying for that seat.

We spoke with candidate Angela McNair about the issues she plans to run on in November.

“I plan on working very hard to make sure everybody has access to health care, that small businesses are sustained and re-opened, and that education is made available and easy as far as Broadband and other things. During the pandemic, there’s a lot of things children didn’t have access too during that time, so I want to make sure they catch up with anything that they missed,” said Angela McNair, candidate.

On the Republican side, running unopposed for Erie County Council’s fourth seat is Timothy Gostomski with 100 percent or 1,222 votes for his party.

We now take a look at the 6th District race where on the Democrat side, two candidates are looking for the win.

And the 6th District also seeing a two man race for the Republicans.