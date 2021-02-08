Erie County Councilman announces candidacy for county executive

One Erie County Councilman is looking to become the next county executive.

Carl Anderson announced this weekend that he is running for the position that has been held by Kathy Dahlkemper since 2014. Dalhkemer announced in December 2020 she will not be seeking a fourth term.

The 53-year-old says this is about a view of understanding the long term goal for the community.

“It’s absolutely critical at this stage that our next county executive is somebody that not only understands the value of the community college, but will fight tirelessly to ensure that we not only make it successful, but that we have funding, we create a foundation. I believe that I have the ability to do that,” said Carl Anderson, candidate for Erie County Executive.