Erie County Councilman Brian Shank announces candidacy for county sheriff

An Erie County Councilman has announced his candidacy for County Sheriff.

Brian Shank who currently represents Erie County Council’s Fifth District, recently made the announcement of his candidacy.

Shank is also on the Pleasant Ridge Manor Board of Trustees, The Erie County Election Board, and is a member of the COVID-19 impact committee.

“I’m not going to come into an office and flip it upside down and say we’re going to change everything. Loomis has been doing a great job. I’m going to come in and fix it and see what we can do,” said Brian Shank, Running for Erie County Sheriff.