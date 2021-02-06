Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson announces candidacy for county executive

Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson is announcing candidacy for Erie County Executive.

Anderson announced today at a press conference that he is running for the position.

According to Anderson this is about a view of understanding the long term goal for the community.

Anderson set a mission to work tirelessly in service to the community and the commonwealth in the preservation and growth of economic and fiscal resources to build a better tomorrow for all.

“It’s absolutely critical at this stage that our next county executive is somebody that not only understands the value of the community college, but will fight tirelessly to ensure to not only make it successful. But I believe I have the ability to do that,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Kathy Dahlkemper has been the Erie County Executive since 2014.

Dahlkemper announced back in December that she will not be seeking a fourth term.