Erie County Councilman challenges current state representative for Democratic nomination

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton announced his candidacy for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Horton will be competing against fellow Democrat Patrick Harkins in this race. Harkins has held this position for years.

Horton said however that he is prepared for the position from his experience with the county government.

“I always work hard to represent Erie,” said Andre Horton, Erie County Councilman.

Harkins has been a Pennsylvania State Representative since 2006 while representing Erie County.

“Pat Harkins has been a long standing member of the delegation and I’m sure will offer up a tough race here for the primary,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.

Horton also highlighted some main points from his speech on Tuesday at the Blasco Library in Erie such as the importance of Education.

“Education is the greatest equalizer. It’s that tide that lifts all boats that is often talked about. Unfortunately Erie even falls behind that because of the literacy gap,” said Horton.

If Councilman Horton is elected for a seat on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, he said that he feels prepared because of his experience.

“I think we just need to try and improve leadership. We need vocal leadership and so I represent that leadership. I believe that I can do a better job and that the citizens will be receptive to me,” said Horton.

The primary election is on May 7th. We have reached out to Representative Harkins multiple times, but have yet to hear back at the time of writing.