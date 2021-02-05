Erie County Councilman expected to announce candidacy for County Sheriff

An Erie County Councilman will soon announce his candidacy for County Sheriff.

Brian Shank currently represents Erie County Council’s District Five. Outside of council, Shank sits on the Pleasant Ridge Manor Board of Trustees, the Erie County Election Board, and is a member of the COVID-19 Impact Committee.

Councilman Shank previously served as a U.S. Army Veteran and is a retired Pennsylvania Department of Corrections employee.

Councilman Shank is expected to announce his candidacy Friday afternoon.

