Erie County Councilman holds fundraiser to support his race for state representative

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton announced that he is running for District one Pennsylvania State Representative.

Horton held a meet and greet fundraiser on January 30th at Pineapple Eddie’s Southern Bistro to garner support for his campaign.

The campaign will advocate for jobs, sensible gun legislation, equity and inclusion, women’s rights, voting rights, and other aspects he feels citizens are longing for.

Horton’s life has been rooted in service from positions of serving on county council for the last eight years.

He considers running for state representative as an extension of his service.

“I’m campaigning because Erie needs a vocal leader and I think that although we have representation down there, it doesn’t always bring back the information, and we need people that are going to educate the electorate,” said Andre Horton, Running for District 1 PA State Representative.

Horton will use his campaign to be a voice for those who do not have a voice.