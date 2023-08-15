Erie County Council officially has a new member as of Tuesday night.

The council voted on Tuesday to select Erie businessman Tom Spagel for the 3rd District seat vacated by Mary Rennie.

The new councilman is not a newcomer to local politics having served on the Erie School Board. He was one of three finalists selected last week.

Spagel will serve until the end of the year and said he is humbled by the selection and looks forward to the job ahead.

“We have so much opportunity in Erie if we work together, set party politics aside and see which is the best way we can put our efforts together to improve Erie,” said Spagel.

Another one of the finalists, Rock Copeland, has already been selected by the Democratic Party to replace Rennie on the November ballot.