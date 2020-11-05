Erie County Courthouse nearing completion of mail-in ballot counting

Election workers have nearly completed opening and scanning mail-in ballots.

Officials however said that we’re still far from being finished and getting the certified results.

We went over to the Erie County Courthouse to see what is ahead when it comes to counting these votes.

The Elections Office is ahead of schedule when it comes to counting mail-in ballots.

Election Supervisor Tonia Fernandez said that they are expected to count through next Wednesday, now expecting to complete their counting for mail-in ballots today.

Over the last three days, election workers are tackling 58,000 mail-in ballots. They began day three with 15,000 ballots left to go.

“We’re going to get through it and we’re going to do it correct. We’re going to make the report fair and accurate. Right now we feel we’re a day ahead of schedule,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of the Elections Board.

Election Board Chairman Carl Anderson said between mail-in ballots and in-person voting it seems to be 55-45.

Anderson added that there’s a trend with party turnout.

“It appears as if Republicans chose to go to the ballots where Democrats chose to use the mail-in ballot system. I think that’s pretty much going to stand up as well,” said Anderson.

On Friday, workers will transition from counting mail-in voters to tallying provisional and military ballots.

The 2,000 provisional ballots are expected to take a day or two to count.

“We have to go through and discover if they’re actually full count, particle count or if the voter is not registered,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor for Erie County.

While verifying provisional ballots, the board is keeping an eye out for things like double voting.

As for the 400 military ballots, they’ll be counted by hand once they arrive.

“Military voters have until next Tuesday to return their ballots to us. We’re hoping by the end of next week we’ll be able to certify,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez added that so far they have not seen any fraudulence with any of the ballots.