Erie County Courthouse receives a large amount of returned mail-in ballots

Mail-in ballots are now being received by the Erie County Elections Office as record numbers of people are voting by mail in the commonwealth.

We went over to the Erie County Courthouse and got a look inside of the office.

36,000 is the number of mail-in ballots that the Board of Elections is currently processing.

The Board of Elections is working around the clock with the election less than eight days away.

Here is exactly what the Board is doing to make sure that your vote counts.

Erie County Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith, told us that he has doubled the amount of employees working this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and residents that will vote by mail.

Once you mail in your ballot, election employees begin processing the ballot, scan the ballot and time stamp the ballot to validate your vote.

Tonia Fernandez, Board of Elections Supervisor said they’re only about a day behind on processing mail-in ballots.

On October 27th, they’re expecting another busy day since it’s the last day to apply for mail-in ballots.

You can head down to the County Courthouse to apply for a mail-in ballot.