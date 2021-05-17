Erie County Democratic and Republican party chairmen prepare for the 2021 primary election

The Erie County primary elections are tomorrow and candidates are seizing their last opportunity before the voting begins.

Chairmen on both sides said that candidates have been busy going to polling places while putting up signs wherever they can before tomorrow.

The candidates are getting everything ready before the primary election on Tuesday May 18th.

Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz said that all candidates in the Democratic party of any office are getting ready to turn this race over to the voters.

“Whether it’s knocking on doors last minute, or making a couple of last minute phone calls, or getting out to an eleventh hour event trying to meet some voters, everyone just needs to meet as many people as possible,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman for the Erie County Democratic Party.

The Republican party is also preparing.

“They are out door to door and their teams are getting materials ready to pass out tomorrow and lots of activity, and the weather is beautiful suppose to be for tomorrow,” said Verel Salmon, Chairman for the Erie County Republican Party.

Both chairmen said that they are offering transportation for voters for tomorrow’s election.

“We will be offering rides to the polls and rides to the drop box tomorrow during the day for anyone that needs a way to get to the poll,” said Wertz.

“Ask for a ride and get them to the polls,” said Salmon.

Voting begins tomorrow at 7 am and concludes at 8 pm.

For the final results after the voting concludes, tune in to JET 24/FOX 66 News.