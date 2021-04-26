Erie County Democratic chairman addresses concerns over Facebook content from county sheriff candidate

Concerning Facebook posts by a Democratic candidate for Erie County Sheriff has raised concerns from Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz.

According to Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz, about a week ago Anthony Sanflippo, who is running for Erie County Sheriff, had posted some content on Facebook that reflected an anti Democratic representation.

“In one profile picture he declares himself the American that Obama warns you about. In another profile post he declares himself an Obama hating person, and then there were several things relating to policing or black lives matter,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman for Erie County Democratic Party.

Sanflippo announced today in part of a statement quote:

“I want to apologize to anyone who may have been offended by what they have seen on my Facebook page. I pledge to do better.”