Erie County Democratic Party and Erie residents show up to Perry Square to march to the ballot box

The Erie Democratic Party along with some Erie residents showed up at Perry Square to march to the ballot box early on Saturday afternoon.

Here is more on the message that the women candidates who are representing parts of Erie are trying to send to everyone.

Many of the Women candidates said that this year is a very crucial year for everyone to go out and vote.

Dozens of people gathered at Perry Square to let Erie residents know that voting is your voice.

Women candidates representing parts of Erie stood in front of many residents to motivate and educate them on the importance of America’s future that’s on the ballot.

“All of these things matter and if you want the policies to change and impact your life and in your family’s life, you need to vote and elect folks to office that represents your values,” said Donna Bullock, (D), State Representative 195th District PA.

The March to Ballot Box is commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

“We’re coming together to talk about the importance of our right to vote and the importance of making sure you vote correctly. This is the march to the ballot box. We were hoping to have our ballots in the moment we don’t, but we’re still doing it for symbolic reasons,” said Kristy Gnibus, (D) Congressional Candidate.

The fight for women’s rights turned out to be a success, but women of color weren’t able to vote until later this year.

“Black and brown women voices were not included getting that vote even though they did the hard work and we’re rectifying this now as the first person of color to become hopefully your next auditor general. I will make sure no one is left behind,” said Nina Ahmad, (D) Auditor General.

The candidates said that the keys to voting correctly are casting two envelopes which is the naked envelope in the middle and the outside envelope and making sure that you complete it.

“Right now is so important this is really the election of our life times and your vote is truly your voice and it’s taking those few moments whether it is a mail-in ballot coloring in those ovals, or going to the post office, or going to the box. The most important thing right now is your vote is really your voice,” said Julie Slomski, (D), State Senate Candidate.

If you have not already requested a ballot, you can click here.