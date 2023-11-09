The chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party is stepping down.

Jim Wertz served as party chairman for the last five years. He said he has enjoyed working with candidates and meeting members of the community.

He said he’s stepping down as he considers running for state senator against Republican incumbent Dan Laughlin.

“The last five and a half years have been an incredible experience. I think we’ve had a lot of successes as evidenced by Tuesday night, so a lot of good things to hang my hat on and I’m just incredibly grateful for all the support I’ve received, not only inside the party since 2018 but across the community,” Wertz said.

Wertz is officially stepping down on Nov. 10. On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Democratic Party will select a new leader.