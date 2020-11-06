Erie County Democratic Party Chairman weighs in on Erie’s vote count in favor of Joe Biden

From red to blue, as Pennsylvania tightens in the Presidential race, the vote count in Erie County turns in favor of Joe Biden.

The count is in and Erie County has flipped with Joe Biden winning the vote for the 2020 election.

The numbers are tight with the former vice president getting 1,319 more votes than President Trump.

So far that makes Erie County the only county in Pennsylvania to flip from Trump to Biden.

Tonight Erie Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz weighed in on Joe Biden’s lead.

“It’s a good feeling, especially with the margins that we saw on election night. We were counting an awful lot on those mail-in ballots to carry Joe Biden. It seems we maybe there,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Chairman.