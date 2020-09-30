Erie County Democrats and Republicans speak out about the presidential debate

The first presidential debate kicked off in Cleveland tonight.

Tonight’s debate covered a wide range of topics including the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and the integrity of the election among others.

The venue, Case Western University, and the Cleveland Clinic, were the co-hosts with Chris Wallace of “FOX News Sunday” as the moderator.

The debate got heated among the two candidates several times.

Here is how Erie County residents are reacting to this heated debate.

Democrats and Republicans we spoke to here in Erie County said that they’ve been looking forward to the first debate and said this debate could shape a nominee to vote for.

President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden are facing off on the first of three presidential debates.

Voters close to home had hoped that tonight’s debate would stay relaxed and professional.

“I’m a little bit nervous but optimistic. Biden has all his facts on his side and Trump does not. As long as he sticks to his facts and listens to the scientists,” said Alex Holder, Erie County Democrat.

Democrats also believe that Presidential Nominee Joe Biden could reshape Erie County, especially the working class citizens by giving those more resources and benefits they need.

“We have a lot of working people in Erie County that aren’t millionaires that they need help from our federal government. So many people are unemployed,” Pam Nolan, Erie Democrat.

Across the county, Erie County Republicans are also weighing in on President Donald Trump’s success on the economy.

“The economy has been fantastic. All the business owners, real estate people, you got to look at the facts. The economy has been great since he’s been in office. I see it keep going that way,” said Tim Kuzma, Erie County Republican.

Some Republicans believe a hot topic of discussion could involve COVID-19, the economy and the recent protests around the country, adding that his experience speaks volumes.

“His sense of economics is a plus being the businessman that he is. He knows how these countries operate and how they’ve taken advantage of the U.S.,” said David Lawrence, Erie County Republican.

Other Democrats here at the head quarters said that Trump’s presidency speaks volume with a lack of jobs and resources across PA.