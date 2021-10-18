Erie County Democrats hold annual party dinner at Sheraton Hotel

The Erie County Democrats held their annual Party Fall Dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Erie.

This is the first dinner the Erie County Democrats have hosted since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The dinner has attracted Democrats across Pennsylvania.

The guest speaker at this dinner was Congressman Matt Cartwright, who was born in Erie but now represents Scranton, PA.

“I’m a Democrat and this is the Democratic dinner. So we will be talking Democratic politics about the Big Bill Back Better Act,” said Matthew Cartwright, (D), Congressman 8th District.

