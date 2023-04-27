Local democrats held their annual spring dinner Thursday night to organize and meet other candidates running.

The Erie County Democratic Chairman, Jim Wertz, said that municipal primaries can be a little messy so it’s great that candidates can meet as friends in a neutral environment.

Hot conversation on the night — President Biden announcing his campaign for re-election.

“The buzz on President Biden is great so far. I was just having a conversation before you walked in. A gentleman was saying how excited he is and how excited everyone should be. We’ve really had a historic first term for the Biden administration. We’ve had the greatest investments into this country since the New Deal and Democrats have plenty to hang their hats on heading into 2024,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party chairman.