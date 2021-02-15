Erie County Deputy Sheriff announces candidacy for Erie County Sheriff

Erie County Deputy Sheriff Anthony “Flip” Sanfilippo has announced his candidacy for Erie County Sheriff.

Sanfilippo announced his candidacy via Facebook live.

“I’ve always wanted to enter public service and give back to the people of Erie County. This is my home and I want to serve the people and community I love most” said, Sanfilippo.

Born and raised in Erie County, Sanfilippo is a 1994 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He went on to attend Thiel College and Edinboro University, majoring in business administration before enrolling in the Penn State Deputy Sheriff Training Academy and graduating in 2002.

“For two decades, I have served in the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and have become familiar with each of our divisions. We are doing a great job, but we can always do more to save money, provide top-notch training for our deputies, and communicate better with the public” said, Sanfilippo.

Sanfilippo is also an appointed member of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the Erie County District Attorney’s Gun Task Force and the Erie County SWAT Team.

“I look forward to bringing my twenty years of experience into the Sheriff’s office, especially at a time that has proven to be difficult for police and community relationships–we have to do more to bring our community together” added, Sanfilippo.

Deputy Sheriff Sanfilippo, 46, of Summit Township, is married to Allison (Ciecierski) Sanfilippo and they are the proud parents of Sophia and Joseph. He is the son of Anthony “Tony” Sanfilippo originally of North East, and Victoria “Vicki” Fabrizio of Erie and the late State Representative Flo Fabrizio.